The California Highway Patrol and Kern County Fire personnel responded to a fatal car fire Monday morning on Popular Avenue north of 7th Standard Road.
At around 3:57 a.m. an unidentified male sustained fatal injuries when his GMC traveling at an unknown speed struck a dirt embankment, according to the report.
The GMC overturned at least once before coming to a stop and catching fire, according to the report.
It is not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.
