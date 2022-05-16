CHP reports one killed in single-car crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported a man was killed Saturday in a single-car crash on East Belle Terrace.
A man was driving a 2004 Nissan east on East Belle Terrace, east of Bunting Drive, around 2:34 a.m., when he veered off the roadway and onto a dirt shoulder, according to a CHP report.
The Nissan began to travel out of control in a southeast direction, overturning multiple times, the report noted. The driver, who was unrestrained, was ejected from the car and sustained fatal injuries from the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown whether drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.
The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with information can contact the California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.