A vehicle rollover at about 10 a.m. Saturday on southbound Interstate 5 at Stockdale Highway killed at least one person, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Information posted on the CHP's website said the SUV rolled over several times. It was unclear how many people were in the vehicle and how many died. Local CHP spokespeople were unavailable to take questions Saturday.
A report posted on Bakersfield television station KBAK's website, attributing details to the CHP, said the vehicle hit the center divider and then veered to the righthand shoulder, at which point it rolled over.
Two children ejected from the vehicle died during the accident, it said, adding the driver and two other passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment.
