CHP reports 2 killed in big-rig collision

California Highway Patrol officers reported two men were killed Monday in a head-on collision involving two big rigs on Interstate 5, south of Twissleman Road.
Officers with the Buttonwillow area office said the driver of a 2014 Freightliner in the northbound lanes veered across the road for an unknown reason around 3:25 a.m. and struck a 2009 Kenworth that was heading south in the southbound lanes.
Both drivers, a 44-year-old Montclair man and a 55-year-old Healdsburg, succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash, according to a CHP report from the incident.
Their respective cargo loads spilled onto the southbound lanes of I-5 and partially into the northbound side as well, prompting a temporary lane closure.
The identities of the drivers have not yet been released.