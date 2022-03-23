CHP reports 1 killed in crash on Edison Road

A man was killed after being struck by a car while walking across the northbound lanes of South Edison Road in Bakersfield at 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol officers.
A woman driving a gray Toyota Corolla at approximately 55 mph north on Edison, north of Panama Lane, struck the pedestrian, whose identity has not yet been released.
The driver left the scene and continued north on South Edison Road and then returned to the scene at a later time.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision by Kern County Fire Department personnel.
At this time, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to a CHP release. The driver was not arrested, according to the release.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.