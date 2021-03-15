CHP reminds drivers to stay sober, safe on St. Patrick’s Day

The California Highway Patrol joined the California Office of Traffic Safety in reminding drivers to travel safely on St. Patrick’s Day this Wednesday.
In a news release, the CHP said officers will be on high alert for impaired driving violations during the day and evening. The department added that alcohol, cannabis, prescription medications and illegal drugs can all lead to impaired driving violations.
In California, CHP said that it made 67 arrests statewide for driving under the influence on St. Patrick’s Day. The department added that there were 31 alcohol- or drug-related crashes that resulted in injuries last year.
“The CHP is committed to making California’s roadways safe for all who use them,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray in a statement. “Remember to buckle up, slow down, don’t drive distracted, and never drive impaired. If you (choose) to celebrate, please do so responsibly by designating a sober driver or making other arrangements to get home safe.”
The department also said that people can help keep things safe by calling 9-1-1 if they suspect an impaired driver on the road.