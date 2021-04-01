CHP raises awareness to dangers, violations surrounding distracted driving

The California Highway Patrol is looking to raise awareness and further enforce violations against distracted driving.
In a news release from the agency, the CHP said it's teaming up with the California Office of Traffic Safety and Impact Teen Drivers to mark April as Distracted Driving Awareness Month and place drivers’ attention where it should be — on the road.
“Driving safely requires your full attention,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the news release. “Distractions put you and others on the road at risk. Together, with our traffic safety partners, enforcement, and the cooperation of the motoring public, we can save lives and eliminate this dangerous behavior on California’s roadways.”
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 3,142 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2019 nationwide, the news release stated. That same year in California there were at least 18,698 crashes from distracted driving that resulted in 108 deaths and more than 13,500 injuries, the CHP said.
Distractions are not limited to cellular phones, the agency pointed out. Other electronics, children, pets and eating or drinking while driving can also divert attention and result in a crash.
The news release added that violations against distracted driving laws become more serious this year. Beginning July 1, using a handheld cellular phone or texting while driving will result in a fine and also add a point to the driver’s record for each violation occurring within 36 months of a prior conviction for the same offense, the CHP said.