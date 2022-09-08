CHP planning pedestrian-safety operation

The Bakersfield office of the California Highway Patrol is conducting a pedestrian-safety enforcement operation Friday targeting motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right-of-way or who take unsafe and illegal actions, according to a CHP news release.
CHP officers plan to conduct enforcement operations at heavily traveled crosswalks identified as having a high number of pedestrian fatalities and injuries. Officers dressed in plain clothes will be crossing the street, while uniformed officers monitor the crosswalk for motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield right-of-way.