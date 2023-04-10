 Skip to main content
CHP: Pedestrian killed on Highway 65

A man died Saturday after being struck by a truck in north Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Darryl Huber, 58, was driving a Peterbilt south on Highway 65, south of Imperial Avenue, when he hit a pedestrian walking in southbound lanes directly in the path of the truck, according to CHP.

