CHP: Pedestrian killed on Highway 65

A man died Saturday after being struck by a truck in north Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Darryl Huber, 58, was driving a Peterbilt south on Highway 65, south of Imperial Avenue, when he hit a pedestrian walking in southbound lanes directly in the path of the truck, according to CHP.
The 73-year-old victim died at the scene, CHP wrote in a news release. His identity has not been released.
Huber remained at the scene until emergency responders arrived. Intoxication by drugs or alcohol didn’t appear to play a role in the crash, CHP reported.
The crash is under investigation, and anyone with more information is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.