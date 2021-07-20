CHP: Pedestrian hit by vehicle near Union Avenue dies

A pedestrian who was walking in and out of lanes on westbound Highway 178 west of Union Avenue on Monday and walked into the path of a vehicle was hit and died, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
The driver was going 60 mph when the male pedestrian moved directly into her path, CHP reported. When the car hit the man at about 9 p.m., the pedestrian struck the guardrail in the center median and died, police said.
The driver suffered injuries and was taken to Kern Medical.
Alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.