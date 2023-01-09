 Skip to main content
CHP: Pedestrian dies on South Union Avenue

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday on South Union Avenue, the second of two such deaths on the same day.

A Nissan was going north on South Union Avenue around 45 mph when a woman standing on a center median stepped into the path of the Nissan and was hit, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

