CHP: Pedestrian dies on South Union Avenue

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday on South Union Avenue, the second of two such deaths on the same day.
A Nissan was going north on South Union Avenue around 45 mph when a woman standing on a center median stepped into the path of the Nissan and was hit, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The Nissan, driven by a Bakersfield man, couldn’t avoid the pedestrian and struck her. He pulled over and remained at the scene while CHP officers were called. The woman, who's identity has not been released, died at the scene, CHP stated.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs led to this collision, CHP said.
The crash is under investigation and those with information about this incident may call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.