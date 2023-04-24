CHP: Pedestrian dies on Highway 58 after four cars hit him

A pedestrian died Saturday after four cars struck him on Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol.
An unidentified person was driving a vehicle heading west on Highway 58, east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at an unknown speed and hit a pedestrian walking in the No. 3 lane, CHP reported.
As the pedestrian — a 39-year-old man from Las Cruces, N.M. — laid on the road, he was struck by an Acura, Toyota and Tesla.
The first person who collided into the pedestrian fled, but the other cars stopped and cooperated with the CHP, a news release said.
Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in the crash, CHP reported.
This incident is still under investigation, so anyone with more information about what happened may call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600.