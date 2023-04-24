 Skip to main content
CHP: Pedestrian dies on Highway 58 after four cars hit him

A pedestrian died Saturday after four cars struck him on Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol.

An unidentified person was driving a vehicle heading west on Highway 58, east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at an unknown speed and hit a pedestrian walking in the No. 3 lane, CHP reported.

