CHP: Pedestrian dies in south Bakersfield after hit and run

A pedestrian died Thursday night in south Bakersfield after he walked across lanes of South Chester Avenue and a car hit him and then quickly drove off, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Bakersfield Fire Department, Hall Ambulance and CHP officers were called to the intersection at South M Street about 7:48 p.m. because a man was spotted lying on southbound lanes of South Chester. A preliminary investigation revealed a pedestrian was in the No. 2 lanes of South Chester and walking east across lanes when a gray Mazda crashed into the pedestrian, according to a news release.