The Latest: Mudslide snarls commute over Golden Gate Bridge

This photo provided by the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) shows a ramp to Interstate 5 after it was closed due to snow at Tejon Pass, an area known as the Grapevine, at Gorman in the Tehachapi Mountains of southern California on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. The first in a series of Pacific storms is moving across Southern California, where downpours could unleash mud and debris flows from large wildfire burn scars. (CalTrans via AP)

The California Highway Patrol is pacing traffic on the Grapevine due to snow and ice.

Roads are slick and icy in spots, according to the U.S. National Weather Service in Hanford. 

Plan ahead and drive with caution. 

Ah . . . uh . . . good luck to all those thousands of future homeowners and commuters in Tejon Mountain Village and . . . Centennial . . . !

