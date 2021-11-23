You have permission to edit this article.
CHP Organized Retail Crime Task Force changes strategy after 'high-profile burglaries'

Public Safety

The California Highway Patrol announced Tuesday that officers are collaborating with local law enforcement agencies to aggressively investigate organized retail crimes, make arrests and recover stolen merchandise from brick-and-mortar and online retail stores throughout the state.

The CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force assists local law enforcement agencies and pursues leads, identifies suspects, and supports criminal investigations. Immediately following the high-profile burglaries in the Bay Area this weekend, the CHP contacted the local agencies investigating the crimes and offered assistance. As a result, effective immediately, the CHP is increasing patrols on the freeway corridors adjacent to major shopping centers.

Since its creation in 2019, the CHP’s task force, in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies, has participated in 773 investigations, made 240 arrests, and assisted in the recovery of more than $18.9 million in merchandise.

