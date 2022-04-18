CHP: One killed in single-car crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported that a woman was killed Friday in a single-car crash on Highway 43.
Perla Elieth Garnica, 21, of Shafter, was driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla north on Highway 43, north of Dresser Avenue in Wasco, around 11:13 p.m. and made an unsafe turning maneuver that caused the car to leave the road, according to the CHP report.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Drugs and alcohol are being investigated as potential factors in this crash, according to the CHP.