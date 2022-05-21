CHP: One killed in crash on Kimberlina Road

California Highway Patrol officers reported that a man was killed Friday morning after the SUV he was driving collided with a big rig.
A red 2004 Ford Explorer heading east on Kimberlina Road, east of Highway 43, swerved into the westbound lanes for an unknown reason around 5:57 a.m., according to a CHP report.
The Explorer collided with a big rig heading west, which swerved in an unsuccessful attempt to avoid the SUV.
As a result of the crash, the truck overturned and ruptured its fuel tank, as well as one of the cargo tanks, causing an unknown amount of diesel fuel to be spilled onto the shoulder.
The driver of the Ford was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at Kern Medical. The driver of the Kentworth suffered minor injuries and declined to be taken to the hospital.
It is unknown if alcohol and drugs were factors in this crash. The identity of the SUV’s driver has not yet been released.
This crash is still under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this crash can contact the California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.