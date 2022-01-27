CHP officers seize 45 kilos of cocaine in traffic stop

California Highway Patrol officers seized approximately 45 kilos of cocaine after conducting a traffic stop on Highway 99, north of Sandrini Road, on Wednesday.
Officers stopped a white Toyota Camry for speeding around 3:04 p.m., and during the stop, “The officer noted several indicators of criminal activity,” according to a CHP news release.
An officer deployed Bart, a K-9 unit, to conduct “an exterior sniff” of the vehicle, and Bart alerted him to the odor of narcotics. The officer then conducted a probable cause search and located approximately 45 kilos of cocaine in the trunk of the Camry.
The Kern County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas team responded to the scene to arrest the driver, a 29-year-old from Fresno, and seize the narcotics. The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.
