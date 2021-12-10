CHP officers seeking suspect in fatal crash, carjacking

California Highway Patrol officers identified a man Friday who they believe crashed into a camper trailer, killing a passenger in his car, and then carjacked a good Samaritan who stopped to help at gunpoint and then fled the scene, according to a CHP news release.
Jose Alberto Gutierrez, 27, of Bakersfield, was driving a 2005 Chrysler south on Interstate 5, south of Old River Road, when he drifted into another lane and collided with the rear of a 2006 Jayco.
That collision caused Gutierrez to lose control of his vehicle, which veered off the road and then rolled over several times, according to a preliminary report from the CHP’s Buttonwillow area Office. The right-front passenger of the Chrysler was killed in the collision.
Gutierrez then allegedly used a gun to steal a car from a good Samaritan who pulled over, according to the release, and fled the stolen vehicle.
CHP officers are trying to locate Gutierrez, who was described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 205 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a thin goatee.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Buttonwillow office at 661-764-5580.