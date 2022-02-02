CHP officers seek public's help in finding suspect in fatal hit and run

California Highway Patrol officers with the Bakersfield area office have partnered with officers from the CHP’s Central Division Investigative Services Unit, the agency’s Safety Services Program and the Bakersfield Police Department to try and find answers in their investigation into a fatal Jan. 25 fatal hit-and-run.
Officers are asking anyone who might have information about the collision involving 16-year-old Angel Berumen that happened between 5:45 and 6:38 a.m. on Niles Street and Brentwood Drive or east of Valencia Drive to share it.
“We have received various leads and tips from the public, but we continue to seek the assistance from our community in locating and identifying the driver and vehicle involved,” according to a CHP statement issued Wednesday.
The only identifying information released by officers is that the car is red in color, of an unknown make and model. The statement also added that new damage related to this crash is likely in an area on the vehicle that had been previously damaged and repaired.
Anyone with information can call 661-396-6600.