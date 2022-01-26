CHP officers seek driver in hit and run that left teen with major injuries

California Highway Patrol officers are looking for a driver who struck a 16-year-old pedestrian with their vehicle and then fled the scene Tuesday morning.
CHP officers were called to the intersection of Niles Street and Brentwood Drive around 6:37 a.m., after a Bakersfield teen was hit by a car that was heading east on Niles. CHP officers did not have the make or model of the car, but noted the vehicle was believed to be red in color.
The collision is believed to have happened between 5:45 a.m. and 6:37 a.m., according to CHP officials. Officials also reported the vehicle was likely to have new damage related to this collision in an area on the vehicle which had been previously damaged and repaired.
Anyone with information regarding the collision can contact the CP Bakersfield area Office at 661-396-6600.