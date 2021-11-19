CHP officers respond to fatal crash Friday on South Union Avenue

CHP officers responded to a fatal crash that took place around 8:50 a.m. Friday on South Union Avenue at Jose Ramos Court.
The driver of a GMC Envoy SUV was traveling southbound on South Union Avenue in excess of 60 mph approaching Jose Ramos Court in limited visibility, due to fog, according to a CHP news release.
The driver of a big rig was crossing the southbound lanes of South Union Avenue from Jose Ramos Court in an easterly direction, where the driver of the GMC was unable to stop in time and collided into the left side of the big rig.
Due to the impact, the GMC became partially wedged underneath the trailer, and the driver of the GMC was pronounced deceased at the scene. A woman in the front-right passenger seat and a 3-year-old girl received major injuries and were transported by ground ambulance to Kern Medical Hospital, according to the release, which noted the juvenile was not secured in a car seat.
CHP officers did not release the identities of the parties involved in the crash.