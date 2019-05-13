Two California Highway Patrol Officer sustained injuries Saturday night following a hit-and-run crash on Cottonwood Road.
At around 11 p.m., the CHP officers, whose names were not released, were traveling eastbound on Highway 58 near the Cottonwood Road exit when a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, having failed to stop at a red light, struck the left front section of their patrol car, according to CHP.
The driver of the Chevrolet, 48-year-old Juan Moreno, drove away at an unknown speed and crashed into a chain-link fence. Moreno got out and ran onto Feliz Drive, according to CHP.
CHP found Moreno at a nearby residence. He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and felony hit-and-run, according to CHP.
Both officers were transported to Kern Medical with minor and moderate injuries, according to CHP. Both are expected to make full recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.