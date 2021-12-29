CHP officers investigating fatal head-on crash that killed 2

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a head-on collision that killed two drivers Tuesday in Bakersfield.
Around 10:17 p.m., the driver of a 2017 Acura was heading north on Wheeler Ridge Road, south of Valpredo Avenue, when the car veered into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes of Wheeler Ridge Road. The Acura collided with a 2008 Honda that was driving south on Wheeler, south of Valpredo Avenue.
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Several passengers in the Honda suffered major injuries and were taken to Kern Medical.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor, according to the preliminary information released by CHP officers.