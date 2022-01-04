CHP officers investigating fatal crash on Muller Road

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash that took place around 12:58 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers responded to the intersection of South Edison Road and Muller Road for a report of a major injury crash. A Ford Escape heading westbound on Muller Road, approaching Edison Road.
The Escape made a complete stop at the limit line, and then entered the intersection directly into the path of a Peterbuilt big rig, according to the preliminary information released by CHP officers.
A passenger in the back seat of the Escape was not wearing safety restraints and died in the collision, according to CHP officers. The driver of the Escape was taken to the hospital for the treatment of major injuries.