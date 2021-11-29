CHP officers investigating fatal crash on Highway 119

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash Monday involving two vehicles at the intersection of Highway 119 at Buena Vista Road in Bakersfield.
A 2018 Honda Civic traveling southbound on Buena Vista Road approaching Highway 119 at an unknown speed failed to stop for a posted stop sign around 7:40 a.m., according to a preliminary report by CHP officers who responded to the crash. The Civic was broadsided by a 2016 Scion TC heading eastbound on Highway 119.
The crash caused the Honda to overturn and come to rest in an almond orchard southeast of the intersection. The driver of that car, identified only as a 22-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Scion sustained minor injuries and was transported to Kern Medical.
At this time, it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash. The identity of the decedent is being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin.