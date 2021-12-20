CHP officers investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision on Highway 184

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened Sunday on Highway 184, south of Farmers Lane.
Officers who responded to the call for a pedestrian in need of medical assistance determined the person had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Victor Lopez Jr., 44, of Bakersfield, ultimately died from injuries he sustained in the collision.
Alcohol and drugs are being investigated as potential factors in this collision, which remains under investigation.