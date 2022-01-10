 Skip to main content
CHP officers hosting Smart Start driving program

The Bakersfield area California Highway Patrol office is offering Start Smart, a free class for current and prospective teenage drivers, and their parents or guardians.

The two-hour, no-cost class discusses important issues, such as safe-driving habits, consequences of a poor choice behind the wheel and tips on how to avoid a collision. Parents and teens will be more aware, more educated and better prepared to handle the stress of a new driver, according to a CHP news resource.

The class is being held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club, 3910 Alfred Harrell Highway, Bakersfield.

Space is limited. Please call the Bakersfield CHP office at 661-396-6600 to sign up. At least one parent or guardian must accompany the student.

