CHP officers announce Maximum Enforcement Period for Thanksgiving

CHP officials announced a Maximum Enforcement Period set to begin at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Throughout the holiday and weekend, all available CHP officers will be on patrol, looking for unsafe driving practices, including seat belt violations, speeding, distracted driving, and signs of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to officials.

During the 2020 Thanksgiving MEP, 33 people died on roadways within CHP jurisdiction, 14 of whom were not wearing seat belts, according to a CHP news release. The CHP also made 868 arrests of drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

  • Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 155,990

  • Deaths: 1,764

  • Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 146,747

  • Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 92.91

  • Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 93.48

Updated: 11/22/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department

More Coronavirus coverage

 