CHP officer seeks medical records of BPD police officers, civilian in crash which killed 1

California Highway Patrol and other first responders gather evidence Jan. 19 in a collision that killed one and injured three others, including two Bakersfield Police Department officers. CHP closed the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads where the collision happened. 

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A California Highway Patrol officer seeking to establish a criminal charge in connection to a fatal crash involving a Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle and a civilian car filed a search warrant in Kern County Superior Court to request the medical records of people injured in the crash.

Officers Travione Cobbins, 24, and Ricardo Robles, 23, were presumably driving Jan. 19 to help other officers apprehend a suspected car thief when they approached the intersection of South Vineland Drive and Muller Road. The patrol car — a 2016 Ford Taurus — and a Honda Accord driven by Mario Lares, 31, with passenger Ana Hernandez, 34, collided in the intersection. Lares died.

