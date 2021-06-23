CHP offers 'Start Smart' classes

Teenage drivers, and teenagers on their way to earning a drivers license, are invited to sign up for free, two-hour classes the California Highway Patrol is offering in Bakersfield to teach safe habits behind the wheel.
The agency has scheduled classes starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday and, alternatively, July 6, to teach best practices, consequences of poor choices and tips on how to avoid an accident. At least one parent is required to attend along with the student.
Funded by a state grant through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the classes will take place at the agency's Bakersfield office at 9855 Compagnoni St. Participants need only attend one session, not both.
To sign up, call 661-396-6600.