The California Highway Patrol will offer a free "Start Smart" class on Tuesday to current and prospective teenage drivers, according to a news release.
The two-hour class will take place at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield CHP office at 9855 Compagnoni St. The class will discuss important issues such as:
- safe driving habits
- consequences of a poor choice behind the wheel
- tips on how to avoid a collision
The class will help teenagers and their parents or guardians be more aware, educated, and better prepared to handle the stress of being a new driver, according to the release.
To register call 396-6600.
