The California Highway Patrol is doing free car seat checks on Saturday so families can protect their children by using appropriate sized car seats and seat belts.
The checks are from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and by appointment only. They’ll take place at the Bakersfield CHP Office, 9855 Compagnoni Street.
In a news release, CHP said parents and guardians are encouraged to bring children along with their car seat. They will be inspected by specially-trained child safety seat technicians, CHP said.
Call 396-6600 to schedule an appointment. Participants will be required to wear face coverings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.