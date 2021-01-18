The California Highway Patrol issued 100 speeding citations to motorists on the Westside Parkway in a four-hour period Monday morning, even before the road officially becomes part of CHP's jurisdiction.
CHP officers also found seven cell phone violations, three restraint violations, 32 mechanical violations and gave 11 verbal warnings from 8 a.m. to noon Monday, according to CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez.
The Bakersfield Area CHP conducted a Special Enforcement Detail on the parkway in preparation for the city of Bakersfield transferring the Westside Parkway to Caltrans on Feb. 5. The Bakersfield Area CHP will be in charge of law enforcement on the parkway, assisting motorists whose vehicles are disabled or otherwise need help and removing traffic hazards.
The Westside Parkway is part of the Centennial Corridor project.
CHP Capt. Levi Miller oversaw Monday's operation.
"This detail gave our officers an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the new freeway," Miller said in the news release. "It also provided a CHP presence on the Pparkway. I was at the detail personally and many motorists waved, gave us the thumbs-up, and even rolled down their windows to verbally thank our officers. It was inspiring to see this reaction from our community.”