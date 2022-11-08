CHP: Motorcyclist killed in crash on Wible Road

California Highway Patrol officers reported that a 19-year-old woman died Monday after the motorcycle she was driving crashed near the intersection of Wible Road and Wood Lane.
Around 8:24 p.m., a 2022 Honda motorcycle heading north on Wible Road, approaching Wood Lane, made an unsafe turn to the right, resulting in the vehicle striking the curb and causing the motorcyclist to lose control. She was ejected from the vehicle, struck a metal sign and was pronounced dead from her injuries at the scene of the crash.