CHP: Maximum Enforcement Period will be in place over Memorial Day weekend

The California Highway Patrol is implementing a Maximum Enforcement Period over Memorial Day weekend.
According to a news release from the CHP, the enforcement period will be in effect starting Friday at 6 p.m. and lasting through Monday at 11:59 p.m.
While the enforcement period will emphasize the proper use of seat belts, all available CHP officers will be out enforcing traffic safety laws throughout the state and watching carefully for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol, the news release stated.
“Seat belts save lives every day, yet some people still don’t buckle up,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in the news release. “Start the holiday weekend off right by making sure you and your passengers are properly restrained.”
Motorists are also reminded to protect child passengers through the proper use of car seats, booster seats and seat belts. The law requires that, whenever possible, children under 8 ride in the back seat and that a child under 2 is always secured in a rear-facing car seat.
To reinforce the importance of seat belt usage, the CHP is also participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s ongoing “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs May 17 through June 6, according to the news release.