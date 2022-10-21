CHP: Man suffers major injuries in cement truck crash

The California Highway Patrol reported that a man suffered major injuries Thursday morning when the cement truck he was driving had a tire fail on Lerdo Highway.
Jerome Dion Reed, 54, of Bakersfield, was going about 60 mph when his front left tire went out west of Scaroni Avenue, according to a report from CHP's Buttonwillow office.
The 2015 Peterbilt three-axle cement truck, was being driven west on Lerdo Highway around 10:07 a.m. when the tire failure occurred. The Peterbilt turned from the westbound lane, traveled through the eastbound lane and left the road and overturned, crashing into an orchard tree, power pole and two parked vehicles.
It came to rest on its wheels with the driver, who was extricated by the Kern County Fire Department, trapped inside.
The driver was wearing his seatbelt, and neither alcohol nor distracted driving appear to be factors in the crash.