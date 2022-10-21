 Skip to main content
CHP: Man suffers major injuries in cement truck crash

The California Highway Patrol reported that a man suffered major injuries Thursday morning when the cement truck he was driving had a tire fail on Lerdo Highway.

Jerome Dion Reed, 54, of Bakersfield, was going about 60 mph when his front left tire went out west of Scaroni Avenue, according to a report from CHP's Buttonwillow office.

