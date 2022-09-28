CHP: Man killed in Highway 99 hit-and-run crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday involving a 2006 GMC truck and an unknown vehicle that fled the scene on Highway 99, according to a CHP news release.
The CHP reported that around 9:20 p.m. the driver of the GMC, who was identified as Jose Manuel Sanchez Ontiveros, 43, of Wasco, by the coroner’s office, made an unsafe lane change while heading north on Highway 99 at an unknown speed, south of Palm Street.
Ontiveros collided with a vehicle of an unknown make and model, which caused him to lose control of his truck, which crashed into the center median wall and then overturned in the northbound lanes.
Following the crash, the driver of the other involved vehicle (unknown) continued north and fled the scene.
Ontiveros was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries at 10:19 p.m. A passenger in the GMC sustained moderate injuries and also was taken to Kern Medical.
It is unknown if the driver of the second vehicle involved was injured in this crash, or if alcohol and drugs were factors.
Anyone with information about the crash can call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 661-396-6600.