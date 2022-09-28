 Skip to main content
CHP: Man killed in Highway 99 hit-and-run crash

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday involving a 2006 GMC truck and an unknown vehicle that fled the scene on Highway 99, according to a CHP news release.

The CHP reported that around 9:20 p.m. the driver of the GMC, who was identified as Jose Manuel Sanchez Ontiveros, 43, of Wasco, by the coroner’s office, made an unsafe lane change while heading north on Highway 99 at an unknown speed, south of Palm Street.

