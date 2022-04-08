CHP: Man killed in Highway 43 crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported a man was killed Thursday in a fatal traffic collision on Highway 43.
A 74-year-old Wasco man driving a 2004 Toyota Corolla west on Pond Road around 3:29 p.m. entered the intersection at Highway 43 and onto the path of a Ford Expedition that was hedging north on Highway 43.
The Expedition’s driver wasn’t able to stop in time and struck the driver’s side of the Corolla, according to a CHP report
The driver of the Corolla was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision. The driver of the Expedition suffered minor injuries.
Alcohol and drugs are not factors in the crash, the release stated.