CHP: Man killed in crash on China Grade Loop

California Highway Patrol officers reported a man was killed and a woman sustained major injuries Tuesday in a collision at the intersection of West China Grade Loop at McCray Street.
A 43-year-old Bakersfield man driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck west on China Grade Loop collided with a Volvo XC90 driven by 52-year-old Bakersfield woman, according to a CHP news release.
The man was not wearing a seatbelt. He was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The woman was taken to Kern Medical for treatment.
The CHP, which is investigating the crash, does not suspect drugs or alcohol to be factors at this time, according to the release.