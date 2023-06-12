An 18-year-old Bakersfield man who was ejected from his car after it went down an embankment was identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Ethan Nicholas Torres went down an embankment on Highway 58, west of Bena Road, and died Saturday. He was found at 5:45 a.m., but the coroner didn’t know when he had died.
The California Highway Patrol noted it’s unclear what speed Torres was driving the Jeep, or why he swerved down the embankment. It did say the Jeep overturned and Torres was ejected from the vehicle because he was not wearing a seat belt.
Intoxication by alcohol or drugs are thought to have played a role in this crash, CHP added. The crash is still under investigation.