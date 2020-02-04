A 33-year-old Maryland man has been arrested in the shooting on a Greyhound Bus early Monday morning in Lebec that left a woman dead and five other injured, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Anthony Devonte Williams, of Capital Heights, Md., was arrested on suspicion of murder and five counts of attempted murder, CHP said. He is being held without bail at Kern County Jail.
Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Colombia, was identified by the Kern County coroner's office as the woman killed in the shooting.
The injured victims — three women, ages 19, 39 and 50, and two men, ages 45 and 49 — were taken to Kern Medical, CHP said. Three of the victims suffered major injuries, one had moderate injuries and one had minor injuries and has been released. Their identities have not been released. One of the men was taken by helicopter and the other four by ambulance, CHP said.
Authorities and witnesses said a man cursing and muttering incoherently opened fire aboard the packed Greyhound bus traveling the Grapevine early Monday in a seemingly random attack.
Passengers were able to disarm the suspect during a physical altercation forced him off the bus, which the driver had pulled onto the shoulder of the highway. The suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Brian Pennings said. The bus was traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco.
The motive for the shooting was not immediately known, and there was no indication the gunman knew any of the victims, Pennings said. He said several ammunition magazines were discovered along with the gun, which was left behind on the bus.
The incident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol with assistance from the Kern County Sheriff's office and Kern County District Attorney's office.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CHP Investigators at 336-0311.
