Jonathan Lopez, 25, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of DUI and felony hit and run after he allegedly struck a pedestrian late Saturday night and fled the scene, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP said in a news release that the 34-year-old man hit by the vehicle died of his injuries. Lopez allegedly fled the scene but was later located less than half a mile away. He was determined to be under the influence of alcohol, the news release said.
The incident remains under investigation.
