CHP looking for driver accused of colliding into pedestrian walking in car's path

A pedestrian died Thursday night after he walked west across the northbound lanes of Highway 184 and directly into the path of a car that struck him, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers went to Highway 184 just north of Blackburn Street at 8:11 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man who died at the scene after the collision. It is unknown if the driver was intoxicated, CHP added.

