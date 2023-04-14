CHP looking for driver accused of colliding into pedestrian walking in car's path

A pedestrian died Thursday night after he walked west across the northbound lanes of Highway 184 and directly into the path of a car that struck him, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers went to Highway 184 just north of Blackburn Street at 8:11 p.m. and found a 35-year-old man who died at the scene after the collision. It is unknown if the driver was intoxicated, CHP added.
A witness told officers the suspect was driving a possible white Nissan sedan, Sentra or Altima model and drove away before officers arrived, according to a news release. Other witnesses also said the driver possibly didn’t observe the pedestrian and didn’t slow, stop or try to maneuver away from the victim, CHP reported.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.