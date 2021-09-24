CHP issues 45 citations, impounds four cars in safety operation

The California Highway Patrol issued 45 citations, 11 warnings and impounded four vehicles Friday after conducting a pedestrian safety operation in east Bakersfield and Oildale.
Officers focused on drivers and pedestrians violating right-of-way laws or other unsafe, illegal actions.
The operation occurred at the intersection of Niles and Webster streets and Roberts Lane at Plymouth Avenue.
The CHP encourages community members to follow these practices:
• Drivers should slow down and yield in areas with pedestrians
• Never pass a car stopped for pedestrians, which is illegal
• Pedestrians should cross streets at a corner, crosswalks or intersections whenever possible
• Pedestrians should make eye contact with the driver and make certain cars yield before crossing
• Pedestrians should wear brightly colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight at night