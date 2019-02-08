California Highway Patrol officers shot and killed a man Friday morning who approached them while claiming to have a gun and ignoring their commands, authorities said.
The shooting occurred on northbound Interstate 5 north of Highway 43, according to Kern County sheriff's spokeswoman Angela Monroe. The Sheriff's Office is investigating in partnership with the CHP and the District Attorney's office.
Monroe said the man has not yet been identified.
The incident began shortly before 5 a.m. when officers were called to a report of a crash and found a vehicle had struck a light pole, Monroe said.
They encountered the driver, who told them he had a gun and appeared to have a hand concealed as he approached them, Monroe said. The man ignored repeated commands to stop, and the shooting then occurred.
Medical aid was performed but the man died at the scene.
Monroe said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released soon. It was unclear if a firearm was recovered from the man.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.