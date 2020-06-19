The California Highway Patrol will seek public input later this month as part of its assessment from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., an internationally recognized nonprofit organization dedicated to improving law enforcement and public safety services.
The primary purpose of CALEA is improving the delivery of public safety services by maintaining a comprehensive body of law enforcement standards, establishing and administering an accreditation process, and recognizing professional excellence, a CHP news release stated.
Members of the public are invited to comment by calling 916-843-4398 on June 30 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The public is also invited to participate in a virtual hearing that day at 1 p.m. Members of the public will get an opportunity to interact with CALEA assessors, provide commentary regarding CHP, or ask questions about the accreditation process.
To participate in the virtual hearing, e-mail chp-accreditation@chp.ca.gov by 5 p.m. Thursday.
