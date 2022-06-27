CHP investigating pedestrian death on Taft Highway

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian death early Saturday along Taft Highway in which a driver struck victim and fled the scene.
Bakersfield CHP officers responded the scene east of Par Street at 3:38 a.m. A preliminary investigation determined a man was walking west on Taft Highway and was “partially within the westbound lane,” a CHP news release said.
The unidentified driver of a gray Honda Accord traveling west on Taft Highway hit the pedestrian, who was “walking partially within the roadway directly in the path of the Honda,” and the driver was unable to take “evasive action,” according to the release.
The Honda’s driver kept driving and the vehicle was later found abandoned near the crash, CHP said in a news release.
The pedestrian died at the scene, and his identification is withheld pending identification by the coroner, the release stated.
It was unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. This incident is under investigation and anyone with information can call the CHP Bakersfield office at 661-396-6600.