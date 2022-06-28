CHP investigating pedestrian death in Oildale

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of pedestrian who was struck by a car Monday night in Oildale.
CHP officers, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies, the Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance went to the area of North Chester and Lincoln avenues at 8:53 p.m. for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a SUV.
A preliminary investigation showed a SUV driver, Richard Wesson, 55, was traveling south on N. Chester at 40 mph, according to a CHP news release. A woman was crossing into North Chester lanes outside a marked crosswalk, the news release states.
Wesson “was unable to slow, stop or take evasive action” and collided into the pedestrian, the CHP said.
The Kern County coroner’s office identified the pedestrian as Christina Eileen Walker, 50, of Bakersfield. She died at 9:33 p.m. at the scene, the coroner said in a news release.
Wesson cooperated with the investigation. He was not intoxicated, the CHP said. It is unknown if the pedestrian was intoxicated, the news release stated.