CHP investigating fatal single-car crash

The California Highway Patrol reported one person died Friday in a fatal collision just after midnight.
A man, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2008 Toyota east on Downing Avenue, approaching Fruitvale Avenue, at 12:27 a.m., when he failed to stop at the intersection and crashed into a nearby perimeter fence.
The car continued past the fence and into a business yard where it crashed into several stacks of rebar, according to the CHP report. Officers are investigating whether drugs and alcohol might have played a role in the crash.
Anyone with any information about the incident can call the CHP Bakersfield area Office at 661-396-6600.